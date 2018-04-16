Victims of triple murder to be laid to rest

Katie Pladl and her adoptive father Anthony Fusco were murdered last week (Family photos)

A father and daughter's incestuous relationship ended in bloodshed, in a triple murder-suicide that spanned multiple states.

It's a web of family ties to unravel, and police are now looking at surveillance video from what happened before the victims were ambushed.

They were believed to have been on their way to a grandmother's house in Waterbury.

Seen in the video is a blue minivan parked outside a liquor store.

That’s where 42-year-old Steven Pladl waited for 20-year-old Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, to leave the trailer park next door. When they left, he followed them.

Police believe Fusco was taking Katie to a job cleaning her adoptive grandmother's house in Waterbury, but they never made it.

Before that, the blue van pulled up and the two were shot and killed.

That van was found over the state line in Dover, NY. Steven Pladl had called his mother he shot and killed Katie and Fusco. He then reportedly shot himself dead.

"He killed his wife, he killed her father, I can't even believe this is happening,” Pladl’s mother is heard saying on the 911 calls.

Katie Rose Pladl was born in 1998 and put up for adoption by a then 22-year-old Steven Pladl and his former wife Alyssa, who was 17 at the time.

Katie was adopted by Anthony and Kelly Fusco.

"It was hard to believe because I know Tony just from coming in and out going to work,” said Jim Moore, of Wingdale, NY.

Anthony or "Tony" as most called him, was born in Waterbury in 1961. Right out of high school he joined the U.S. Coast Guard.

He married the love of his life Kelly in 1983 and had a 20-year career as a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury.

He retired last year to focus more on family while holding a part-time security job.

"I just called him ‘Mr. Personality’ because he would always just be straight he would never wave or anything, but other than that he was always working he took care of his family,” Moore said.

Katie was living with her adoptive parents in a trailer park in Wingdale, NY. She was an aspiring artist that had plans to attend community college.

At 18, Katie reconnected with her biological parents and moved in with them in Virginia.

Police said Steven Pladl started having a sexual relationship with his daughter Katie.

Steven divorced his wife and allegedly married Katie last summer and had a son, Bennet Pladl, born in September. They then moved to North Carolina together.

The couple was charged by Virginia police for having an incestuous relationship in January.

Steven Pladl was released on bond in February with the condition to stay away from Katie.

She was released on the condition that she must stay with her adoptive parents back in New York.

Last Wednesday night, Steven Pladl went to his mother's house in North Carolina to pick up the 7-month-old Bennet.

"His wife broke up with him over the phone yesterday and he told me she's in New York and told me he was on his way, he called me last night and said he was on his way and he was going to bring the baby to her and then he's coming back,” Steven’s mother is heard saying in a 911 call.

Bennet was found dead in a bathroom closet.

Police said Steven then drove nine hours north to Wingdale, NY, parking that blue minivan in the liquor store parking lot next door.

Calling hours for Katie, her adoptive father Tony, and baby Bennet will be held on April 20 in Dover Plains, New York.

