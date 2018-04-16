Better days ahead, but showers still possible!

SLEET, HEAVY RAIN, & THUNDER TODAY…

We’ve seen some wild weather over the last 24 hours! It all started with heavy sleet last night and early this morning. Parts of the state received 1-2” of sleet and that made for a big mess for the morning commute in many parts of the state. Roads were very slippery and many accidents were reported. The story for much of the day was torrential rainfall along with some lightning and thunder. We received several reports of very loud thunder. Rainfall totals from this storm, which probably includes the water equivalent of the sleet, ranged from 2-4” across most of Connecticut. The lightest rainfall totals were in extreme Southeastern Connecticut. On the higher end, we have reports of 3.99” in West Hartford, 3.67” in West Bristol, 3.58” in Wolcott, 3.08” in Woodbridge, 2.98” in New Haven, and 2.84” at the Classical Magnet School in Hartford. The rain fell fast and furious, resulting in flooding. A number of roads in the state were closed and impassible during the height of the storm.

The heaviest rain moved out of the state by the middle to late afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A few scattered showers may linger into this evening, but the worst of this storm is over. The sky will be mostly cloudy, perhaps partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

TUESDAY…

A pool of cool, moist air will remain in place over New England. Aloft, a cut-off low will spin around high above the region. The result will be a day of clouds and scattered showers. While we may see a few intervals of sunshine, clouds will win out. Showers will dot the state especially in the late morning and afternoon. The normal high for April 17th is 61 degrees, but tomorrow will be much cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills to 50-55 elsewhere.

The mercury will dip into the 30s in many locations Tuesday night and clouds will give will to a partly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY…

Probably the only completely dry day this week. The cut-off low will lift away to the north and this will allow a ridge of high pressure to briefly move in from the west. Therefore, we can expect a partly sunny, milder day with highs 55-60.

MORE RAIN THURSDAY…

Another low pressure system will move through Southern New England on Thursday with showers or a few periods of rain. It’ll be another cool day with highs in the 50s at best, perhaps even the upper 40s in the Northwest Hills.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY…

Another pool of cool, slightly unstable air will set up shop over the Northeast during this time period. Friday, sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers will pop up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and there will be a brisk northwest breeze. Clouds will tend to clear away Friday night and the mercury will dip into the 30s in many outlying areas.

Saturday may start out partly to mostly sunny, but a lot of clouds will develop and more showers can be expected in the afternoon. It’ll be another cool, breezy day with highs in the low and middle 50s.

Clouds and showers will clear away Saturday night as the atmosphere stabilizes. It’ll be chilly and perhaps frosty with overnight lows ranging from 30-35.

SUNDAY AND MONDAY…

Much better! By Sunday, a large high pressure system over the Great Lakes Region will slowly build eastward toward New England. Therefore, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs 55-60.

Monday looks even better with high pressure centered over New England. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs 60-65. It’ll finally feel more like April!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

