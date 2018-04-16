CT man accused of murdering parents pleads guilty

A man accused of killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their wills has pleaded guilty in their murders.

Kyle Navin was facing murder charges in the deaths of his parents, Jeffrey Navin and Jeanette Navin.

The Easton couple disappeared in August 2015 before their bodies were found two months later, riddled with bullets.

He pleaded guilty on Monday, according to court officials. This comes a day before his trial was expected to begin.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

