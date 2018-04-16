Bertucci's closes 3 locations in CT

The sign came down at the Southington Bertucci's on Monday (WFSB)

Bertucci's, a casual pizza restaurant many families love, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

A total of 15 locations have closed, and that includes some of the establishments in Connecticut.

Signs at the Southington location were being taken off the building on Queen Street.

Sunday was the Southington location’s last day of operating.

The restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Bertucci's is based in Boston and operates in 11 east coast states from New Hampshire to Virginia.

The company says 59 locations will remain open for business, including one in Newington.

However, they will all be under new ownership soon.

The locations in Manchester and Orange are also closing.

For a list of locations that remain open, click here.

