PD: 86-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Farmington

Farmington police are looking for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Robert Ayer, of Farmington, was last seen in West Hartford by his wife at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

He has dementia and takes medications for it.

Police said it is unknown where he would have gone, but he has traveled to Torrington in the past. He has also gotten lost in central Massachusetts as a result of his medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, navy blue pants, light blue shirt, possibly a tan baseball hat, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-675-2400.

