Guilford police issue Silver Alert for 92-year-old-man

Guilford Police are searching for a 92-year-old man that went missing on Monday.

Police said Paul Lancaster of Florida was last seen on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, they received a welfare check for a woman in the area of the Guilford Center.

When they conducted the check they found that the woman had been dropped off around 4 p.m. by her husband, Paul.

The couple was driving from Florida to Maine to visit family.

Police said it is believed that Lancaster thought they had arrived in Maine, and dropped off his wife to go meet a friend in a nearby town.

It is not known what direction Lancaster left the Guilford Center.

Police said Lancaster is driving a recently purchased 2017 white Ford Escape, with an unknown Maine or Florida license plate.

The car may have a rented trailer in tow.

Lancaster was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, gray shorts and has a hearing aide.

He is described as a white male, thinning gray short hair, and stubble. He is 6’3” tall, 185 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lancaster’s whereabouts is asked to call Guilford police at 203-453-8061.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.