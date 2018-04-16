Man reported missing from Guilford found safe

Guilford Police say a 92-year-old man who went missing on Monday has been found safe.

Police said Paul Lancaster of Florida was reported missing on Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, they received a welfare check for a woman in the area of the Guilford Center.

When they conducted the check they found that the woman had been dropped off around 4 p.m. by her husband, Paul.

The couple was driving from Florida to Maine to visit family.

Police said they believed Lancaster thought they had arrived in Maine, and dropped off his wife to go meet a friend in a nearby town.

On Tuesday afternoon, Guilford police said Lancaster was found safe in Newburgh, New York.

