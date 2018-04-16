Man barricaded inside Wallingford home

A man in Wallingford has barricaded himself inside a home on South Orchard Street.

The standoff started on Monday evening.

SWAT and Wallingford Police are on the scene working to get the man out of the house.

Wallingford police told Channel 3 that the man inside the house is upset, but wouldn't go into detail.

Police are telling residents in the area to stay in their homes and far back from the scene.

Residents who live in South Orchard Street between Willow and Cedar Streets were not able to return to their homes due to the police activity.

Officers were seen moving towards the home and at times, ducking down behind cars.

"You just hope everyone is ok inside, you hope the neighbor is alright and you hope, we wish them the best, but it is definitely very odd seeing the military trucks around here," said Joel Rodiguez, a neighbor.

Wallingford Police have not given an update on the situation at this point.

