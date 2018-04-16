Silver Alert issued for missing mother and son from New Britain

Denisse Colon (left) and Jensen Colon (right) are missing from New Britain (New Britain Police)

New Britain Police are looking to locate a missing 7-year-old boy and his mother.

Police said Jensen Colon and his mother, 36-year-old Denisse Colon were last seen on Monday night.

Jensen is described as 4-foot, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, a khaki jacket with orange interior and khaki pants.

Denisse is described as 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with red glasses.

New Britain Police believe the two are together.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain Police at 860-826-3000.

