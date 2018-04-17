One dead, one seriously injured in Middlebury crash

One person was killed and another injured during a crash on Middlebury Road late Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to the scene at 10:19 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead after being transported to Waterbury Hospital. One other person was seriously injured and is listed in critical condition at an areas hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

