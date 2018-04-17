Hartford police arrest murder suspect who fled to Puerto Rico

Luis Quinones-Aponte was arrested at Bradley airport for a Hartford murder that happened back in February. (Hartford police)

A man from Groton was arrested as a suspect in a Hartford murder that happened back in February.

Police said they identified 32-year-old Luis Quinones-Aponte as the man responsible for shooting Eduardo Anes on Feb. 24.

Anes was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest on Henry Street. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Detectives said they learned that the shooting was drug-related.

Over the course of several weeks, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Quinones-Aponte.

Detectives said they also learned that Quinones-Aponte fled to Puerto Rico after the murder.

Through the Department of Homeland Security, they heard he was returning to Connecticut on Monday.

Hartford police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks where they took Quinones-Aponte into custody.

He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Quinones-Aponte's bond was set at $1 million.

He'll be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police said the investigation remains active and anyone with information should give them a call at 860-757-4179 or the Hartford Police Department confidential tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

