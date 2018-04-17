2018 tax day deals available at a number of businesses

Tax day isn't all bad.

Sure filing can be monotonous, but in addition to the refund most people should get, there are a number of deals available.

Here are some of the businesses that are participating on Tuesday:

Applebee's - The "dollarita" -- a margarita that costs one dollar. The promotion began on April 1 and is available only for dine-in customers.

Boston Market - Customers can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special, which includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

Bruegger's Bagels - Participating bakeries will offer Bruegger's "Big Bagel Bundle" for $10.40 with a downloadable coupon from the company's website.

Carbone's Restaurants - Buy one get one entrees free at the Hartford, Bloomfield and Rocky Hill locations.

Chuck E Cheese - Tuesday - Thursday, buy any large pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

Dish Bar & Grill - Free app with entree purchase.

Firehouse Subs - Tuesday - Thursday, free medium sub when they purchase a full price medium or large sub, chips and a drink.

Max Restaurants - Two for one entrees.

Noodles & Co. - $4 off orders of $10 or more through Wednesday. Online orders only. Customers should use the tax code TAXDAY18.

P.F. Chang's - 15 percent off takeout bill.

Quiznos - 10.40 percent deduction off any purchase including catering to new or existing Toasty Points loyalty app members.

Sonic - Half-priced cheeseburgers.

The deals aren't just reserved for food and drink.

Places like Office Depot and OfficeMax are also offering free shredding services through April 28. Customers can bring up to 5 pounds of documents. The coupon for it is available here.

