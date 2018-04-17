Police ID tree worker who died in fall

Police have released the name of the tree worker who died on the job in Trumbull last weekend.

Police say 28-year-old Eris Banegas-Gomes fell about 45 feet on Saturday when the tree he was working on gave way. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Keith Golding said the man was wearing a safety harness and as he began removing the top portion of the tree, the broke off at its base and fell to the ground.

Other members of the tree removal work crew called 911

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

