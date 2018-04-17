Route 30 reopens after Vernon gas leak

Crews have responded to a gas leak in Vernon on Route 30 (Vernon Police)

Route 30 in Vernon has reopened after emergency crews responded to a gas leak.

Vernon police said a gas tank fell in the parking lot of the exit 65 commuter lot and is leaking.

Police said Route 30 was closed between Dobson and Merline.

Fire crews, as well as officials from the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection at CT State Police, responded to the scene.

Vernon Police said the commuter lot was made safe just before 3:30 p.m.

