Wethersfield High dismissed early due to strange odor

Wethersfield High School was dismissed early due to a strange odor on Tuesday (WFSB)

A strange odor forced an evacuation at Wethersfield High School on Tuesday.

The school was evacuated around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials said, after a strange odor was detected in the cafeteria.

Fire officials said the odor primarily affected the cafeteria, and no students reported any ill effects.

However, officials said there were several cafeteria and building staff members who reported symptoms of coughing and headaches.

They were evaluated by EMS but nobody was taken to the hospital.

The school was dismissed early while officials investigated.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.