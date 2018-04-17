Axe-throwing business set to open in Newington

If you ever wanted to throw an axe at a target in a lodge type setting, you might get your chance soon.

An axe throwing business is coming to a CT town, and it's expected to be the biggest one in New England.

The business is called "Montana Nights Axe Throwing.” The town of Newington gave the owner the green light recently.

The building on Fenn Road in Newington might not look like much now, but soon people will be throwing a 2-pound axe at a target.

“I guess the first time you hear axe throwing, you're taken aback by it,” said Merle McKenzie, who is the founder and owner of Montana Nights Axe Throwing.

The sport is gaining popularity.

It started in Canada 10 years ago, and then in the states two years ago. Now, there are 100 around the country.

“You're within an axe range which there is fencing all around it, the league standard is 12 feet so you are 12 feet within the target. Usually two people in the range at one time with an ‘axpert’,” McKenzie said.

That ax-pert shows you how to safely throw and will be guiding you along the way.

Montana Nights Axe Throwing in Newington is going to be the biggest facility in New England.

McKenzie has also applied for a liquor license in town. He's looking to serve beer and wine.

“We aren't interested in doing hard liquor. It's not the type of place people come and drink all day. We want you to have a social beer or two,” he said.

He also says it's family-friendly, and kids over 10 are welcome but there has to be a parent in tow.

It's all to have a good time.

“It’s more about the social interaction of playing with friends,” he said.

That liquor license is expected to be voted on by the council in May, and they expect to open in late May or early June.

