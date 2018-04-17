3 women charged with prostitution in Newington

Marco, Laflamme, and Creel were all arrested by Newington Police for prostitution (Newington PD)

Three women were arrested in Newington after police discovered a prostitution ring.

Police said an undercover operation on the Berlin Turnpike led to the arrested.

Tamar Creel, 33, of Stafford was arrested and charged with prostitution and drug charges after offering to engage in sexual conduct for money.

During the same undercover operation, 38-year-old Nicole Laflamme of Simsbury was arrested for prostitution.

Police also arrested Valerie Marco of Middletown for prostitution.

All three women were released on bond and expected to appear in New Britain court later in the month.

