Man catches Meriden road rage incident on camera

Road rage violence was caught on camera in Meriden on Tuesday.

The suspect bashed a window, leaving the victim fearing for his life.

Many families were out walking at Hubbard Park, and they were put in danger because that was where the suspect got away.

He was speeding through the very narrow roads of the park, but police caught up with him moments later.

Vincent Rawlings vacuumed the evidence out of his car on Tuesday from his wild day on the roads in Meriden.

He said he was driving on Lewis Avenue, near the Meriden Westfield Mall when he passed a Jeep.

“He was driving slow and we were driving at normal speed,” Rawlings said.

That may have upset the suspect because Rawlings said when they met at the upcoming red light, fury was unleashed.

“He rolled down his window and just started swearing and saying what I want to do and this. It scared me a little,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings thought the encounter was over when he says the suspect took off, going through the red light.

The suspect pulled over at the next intersection, waiting for Rawlings to pass when the light turned green, he knew he was in store for more.

“I pulled out my phone because I was worried this guy may have a gun,” Rawlings said.

Rawling's video paints a picture of what happened next.

“When he hit the window, it sounded like a gunshot, I told the officer he hit it with a gun,” Rawlings said.

Police investigated and Rawlings said he learned the destruction didn’t come from a gun, but rather a tire iron.

Rawlings then started to track the suspect but ended up losing him as he weaved through Hubbard Park.

“I tried to get the plate number so I went behind him, but he was driving like it was Grand Theft Auto,” said Rawlings.

Later, police caught up with the suspect and charges were filed.

“I forgive him, just hope he understands he can’t take his anger out on others,” Rawlings said.

Rawlings drives a tractor-trailer for a living and he said in his years of driving, he never witnessed something like this, but said he’s fine and is glad no children were in the car.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.