Wal-Mart eggs in question were not from batch of possibly contaminated ones

A health district in the southeastern part of the state said eggs sold at two Wal-Marts were tested and ended up not being from the batch of possibly contaminated ones.

On Tuesday, the Ledge Light Health District was made aware that eggs sold at the Wal-Mart stores in Groton and Waterford could have been contaminated with Salmonella.

After testing them, the health district learned that those eggs actually did not come from the batch of possibly contaminated eggs. The eggs have since been put back on store shelves.

“LLHD appreciates the cooperation of Walmart officials in taking this precautionary step to assure that our residents receive only safe and wholesome foods,” said Stephen Mansfield, Director for Ledge Light Health District.

More than 200 million eggs were recalled over the weekend after discovering they had the potential to be infected with Salmonella, however CT was not among the list of states initially affected.

Anyone with questions can call (855) 215-5730.

