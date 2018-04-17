Winter-like weather impacts 40th annual Daffodil Festival

The recent winter-like weather has pushed the growing season back for home gardens.

It’s also affecting Meriden’s annual Daffodil Festival.

A few flowers are blooming as you enter Hubbard Park, but nowhere near the 600,000 expected to bloom for the festival in less than two weeks.

There is still a winter feel, especially for the month of April.

Set up is underway in Hubbard Park for an annual rite of spring.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting for spring. It's time for winter to go. We actually came today to check on the status of the daffodils,” said Jesse Callaghan.

In Callaghan’s opinion, the daffodils don't look ready for Meriden's Daffodil Festival.

Drone 3 shows very little yellow in Hubbard Park on Tuesday.

Luckily, the daffodils still have 10 days to open, and crews have 10 days to finish setting up.

“We're a day behind where we should be, but if the weather cooperates we'll catch up very quickly,” said Mark Zebora, Chairman of the Daffodil Festival.

Monday’s sleet and flooding rains stopped all prep work, but didn't cause much damage to the flowers.

“It's a very hardy plant so for the festival which is a week away they should be great,” Zebora said.

While this is a massive yearly project, the cold has also impacted home gardens.

Moscarillo's Garden Center in West Hartford said only certain plants can handle being in the ground right now.

“Pansies are one thing that are a great thing to start early. They're really cold tolerant. It's a good time to start fertilizing because it gives you extra time to get your beds ready,” said Emily Sandin of Moscarillo’s Garden Center.

At Hubbard Park, the crews continue to work and locals have confidence they’ll be amazed at the end of the month.

“It's going to be just gorgeous carpets of yellow fragrant flowers,” said Callaghan.

The festival opens on April 28.

More than 600,000 daffodils are expected to bloom and officials say they’ll be ready.

