Woman shares story of organ donation during National Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month.

Thousands of lives are saved through organ donation each month.

Jackie Carroll has had a long road.

“I survived on dialysis for 14 years,” Carroll said.

Fourteen years, at 3 times a week, all while working and being a mom to a 7-year-old girl.

“I started in 2003. She's 23 now,” Carroll said.

“They told me that was my only option at that point, so that's what I had to do,” said Carroll.

Carroll has a new lease on life thanks to someone who made the decision to be an organ donor.

“I’ve never seen her better, her energy is awesome, she is breathing and walking, she is doing things that I’ve never seen her do so well,” said Dr. David Mulligan.

Doctor David Mulligan is the Director of the Yale-New Haven Transplantation Center.

The center has some of the most successful outcomes for transplant surgeries in the country.

“We have a really concerted team focused with expertise that is really not easy to find everywhere else,” Mulligan said.

Because of Yale-New Haven Hospital and the transplant team, now Carroll has lots to look forward to.

“The best part about it is that I feel like now I can go somewhere tropical and sit with a little drink on the beach,” Carroll said.

