Bird hit by truck on Route 8

A bird was hit by a truck on Route 8 (Connecticut State Police)

State Police said they assisted an injured Cormorant bird that was hit by a truck.

A crew from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection brought the bird to a rehabilitation center for treatment.

The Cormorant is a type of aquatic bird.

The bird is expected to recover.

