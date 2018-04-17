Bird hit by truck on Route 8

A bird was hit by a truck on Route 8 on Tuesday.
State Police said they assisted an injured Cormorant bird that was hit by a truck.
A crew from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection brought the bird to a rehabilitation center for treatment.
The Cormorant is a type of aquatic bird.
The bird is expected to recover.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.