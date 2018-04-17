CT state troopers, K9s travel to MA for fallen officer's wake

On Tuesday, Connecticut State Troopers and two of their K9s traveled to Massachusetts to attend the wake of fallen Officer Sean Gannon.

Yarmouth Officer Gannon was killed in the line of duty last Thursday when while serving an arrest warrant.

His wake was held on Tuesday, and his funeral is set to be held on Wednesday.

CT State Police K9 Texas and K9 Ale went to Massachusetts Tuesday to attend the wake, and show their support for Gannon’s K9 partner Nero, who was also shot and injured.

Nero is recovering.

“K9 Texas (bloodhound) and K9 Ale send wishes of a speedy recovery to K9 Nero,” CT State Police wrote in a Facebook post.

