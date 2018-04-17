Local aviation expert reacts to deadly Southwest emergency landing

Multiple Southwest Airlines flights leave from Bradley Airport every day.

While this airline accident has some concerned, a local aviation expert says what happened today is truly unusual.

The images from the crash speak volumes.

“Extremely unusual, frightening, you can imagine,” said Dr. Michael Teiger, a local aviation expert.

A window shattered on an airplane from shrapnel after the 737 blew an engine.

“This was very graphically showing that things can happen,” Teiger said.

Dr. Michael Teiger examines about 800 pilots a year to clear them for flight.

He’s also a pilot himself, for nearly four decades. Experiences that have taught him a lot.

“We know that mechanical things can fail,” Teiger said.

Teiger said it’s too early to speculate about what went wrong on the Southwest flight, but noted engine failure on a plane is not common.

“I did hear the NTSB Chairman state there are about three engine failures a year. Not necessarily in the US, but worldwide. That’s a very low rate considering how many flights occur,” said Teiger.

He said another factor also makes this incident incredibly rare.

“The fact that something came through a window was extremely unusual considering the engine is underneath the wing and the window is above the wing,” said Teiger.

Teiger says one thing is certain.

“From accidents like this, increased aviation safety occurs because they will figure out what went wrong and they will correct it,” Teiger said.

He has no concerns about heading back into the air.

“I have no fear what so ever of flying. It’s certainly safer than driving a car from the airport to home. I think the aviation world is safe and that’s the message to get out but these things to happen,” Teiger said .

Teiger said the pilots deserve a lot of credit for reacting quickly and safely landing the plane despite the emergency.

NTSB investigators are on site in Philadelphia where the plane landed to start their investigation.

