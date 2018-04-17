Gov. Malloy orders flags to half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush

Many people are paying tribute to a former first lady after her death.

Gov. Dannel Malloy ordered flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Barbara Bush.

A soon Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday, the tributes began being posted through social media and included many from Connecticut officials.

Many of the most powerful people on the planet said they are proud to have known Barbara Bush.

Many people first heard the somber news that Barbara Bush passed away in a tweet from the office of her husband George H.W. Bush on Tuesday evening.

The tweet simply stated, “A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92.”

Now every single living president has offered their condolences including Mrs. Bush's son President George W. Bush.

He wrote in a statement, “Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us she was so much more. Mom kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother.

President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote in a statement, “We're ... grateful for the way she lived her life -- as a statement to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling: as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out their condolences, writing in part that, "As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former first lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family ... She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

Local leaders also tweeted their condolences including Governor Dannel Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman.

Barbara Bush had a respect and love for our country that perhaps was only surpassed by her love for her family. Nobody can deny the honesty, dignity, and class with which she carried herself. We send our very best to the Bush family and extend our deepest sympathies. pic.twitter.com/t4OeYlUOa6 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) April 18, 2018

We are deeply grateful for her service to the nation and the legacy she leaves around literacy and learning. — Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman (@LGWyman) April 18, 2018

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff starting on Wednesday and will remain that way until sunset on Saturday, the day of interment.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart wrote "American Lost a great woman. RIP Mrs. Bush."

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said "what a great lady. From all of us at Team Boughton, we express our sincerest condolences."

Rep John Larson also offered condolences. He posted "Barbara Bush was a woman of class and distinction who was truly a first lady of the country."

