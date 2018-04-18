3 arrested after undercover prostitution bust in Newington

Tamar Creel, Nicole Laflamme and Valerie Marco face charges after a prostitution bust in Newington. (Newington police)

An undercover investigation into prostitution on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington resulted in the separate arrests of three women.

Newington police said 33-year-old Tamar Creel of Stafford, 38-year-old Nicole Laflamme of Simsbury and Valerie Marco of Middletown face various charges.

They were arrested at different points during the operation on Monday.

Creel was charged with offering to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for a fee.

LaFlamme was charged with prostitution.

Marco was also charged with prostitution.

All three women were released on bond and scheduled to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on April 30.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.