State police help injured bird along Route 8

State police said they helped an injured bird that was found along Route 8 in Derby.

They said the cormorant was struck by a truck near exit 15 on the southbound side of the highway Tuesday.

Troopers said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to help take care of the bird.

The cormorant was taken to a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

According to DEEP's website, the double-crested cormorant lives near coastal areas, rivers and large lakes. It nests on rocky offshore islands and dives underwater to catch fish.

