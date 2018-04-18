2 Ellington women arrested for giving alcohol to a minor

Alexis Ashby and Corbin Jones face charges for giving a minor alcohol in Ellington. (State police)

Two women from Ellington were arrested for allowing a minor to drink alcohol in a home.

According to state police, 21-year-old Alexis Ashby and 26-year-old Corbin Jones turned themselves in based on arrest warrants last month.

Troopers said a minor was found to be in possession of alcoholic beverages at a home on Maple Street, but no other details were released.

Ashby and Jones were charged with illegal delivery of liquor to a minor and permitting a minor to illegally possess liquor.

Both were released on $1,500 non-surety bonds.

They were given a court date of April 14.

