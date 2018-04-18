Milford takes steps to control mosquito population

There's a sign of summer in Milford.

The town started spraying for mosquitoes on Wednesday, starting with Eisenhower Park.

Milford’s mosquito control program focuses on preventive efforts by finding and treating mosquito breeding sites.

“The Milford area is one of those areas where we do see West Nile quite frequently," said John Sheppard, of the CT Agricultural Experiment Station.

This is why, for more than 15 years, Milford has been getting a head start with its mosquito control program.

“Our first step is reducing the mosquito breeding that occurs throughout the community," said Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph.

Teaming up with all habitat services, every week the company goes out, checking standing water at roughly 90 locations around the city and spraying a bacterial larvicide, like at the Milford Land Conservation Trust property off Pond Point Avenue.

“It’s a mix of tidal marshes, standing water, permanent water, temporary habitats from spring floods,” said David Roach, of All Habitat Services LLC.

The city starts the control program every April, and they will be out testing and spraying through October.

“We know that the science shows the earlier you start, the more effective you’re going to be at reducing the mosquito population, so we’ve definitely seen success with that,” Joseph said.

The city said its mosquito control program is budgeted for $60,000 a year.

Scientists add the recent cold weather won’t have too much of an impact, and believe because of the wet spring, we’ll see a normal to above normal number of mosquitoes by mid-May and early June.

That’s why once again they’re reminding everyone to get rid of standing water around your house, wear long sleeves, and also use a repellant.

“It’s a great preventative measure, going forward in the season. It’s always beneficial to have a larvicide program, especially an awareness program for citizens to reduce mosquito breeding and habitats around the home,” Sheppard said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.