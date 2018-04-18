CT GOP senator opts out of running for governor

Connecticut state Sen. Toni Boucher has decided not to run as a Republican candidate for governor, saying she'll run for re-election to the Senate in hopes of securing a GOP majority.

There are currently an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in the 36-member Senate, but Democrats have a political edge because Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman can break a tie vote.

Roughly two dozen people are running or exploring a run for governor, now that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking re-election. Boucher formed an exploratory committee eight months ago. It marked the second time the Wilton Republican has explored a possible run for governor.

Boucher says it was a difficult decision not to run in 2018, but believes she can help more as a senator.

