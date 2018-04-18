Silver alerts issued for missing Bridgeport brothers

Two missing brothers from Bridgeport have police seeking the public's help.
According to state police, 13-year-old Daniel Cardenas and 12-year-old Gabriel Cardenas were reported missing on Wednesday.
Daniel is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 120 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.
Gabriel is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'4" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7271.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.