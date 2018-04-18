Silver alerts issued for missing Bridgeport brothers

Daniel and Gabriel Cardenas were last seen on April 18. (State police)

Two missing brothers from Bridgeport have police seeking the public's help.

According to state police, 13-year-old Daniel Cardenas and 12-year-old Gabriel Cardenas were reported missing on Wednesday.

Daniel is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5'2" tall and weighing 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

Gabriel is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He's 5'4" tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7271.

