Fire leaves behind damage at Watertown home

Crews were called to a fire at a home in Watertown on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a house on Ledgewood Road.

Flames were contained to the garage area and breezeway, which is the section between the garage and the home.

The fire has since been extinguished.

It is unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

