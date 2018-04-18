First Lady Barbara Bush spent time in CT

The nation continues to remember former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Her death comes just days after her family announced she had declined further medical treatment following a series of hospitalizations.

Mrs. Bush lived in Connecticut for several years in the mid and late 1940s.

Barbara Bush and her husband George HW Bush lived in an apartment on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven after World War II.

The future president was a student at Yale University.

In July of 1946 at Grace New Haven Hospital, Mrs. Bush gave birth to another future president George Walker Bush.

The Bush family had deep roots in CT. Mrs. Bush's father in law, Prescott, would later be elected a U.S. Senator from CT.

Even after the family moved to Texas, Barbara Bush came to CT from time to time.

In 1992, she campaigned for her husband in Bristol, where she told students at one school to call her “Barbara.”

At a rally at Muzzy Field, Mrs. Bush blamed Congress for her husband's political problems.

"Think of George as the pilot of a huge airplane, loaded with hopes and dreams for a better future, he takes off, reaches his destination, circles the field and can't land because the control of Congress is out to lunch,” Bush had said.

She then wrapped up her visit to CT by attending a fundraising dinner at the home of commerce secretary Barbara Franklin.

Each person paid $2,500 to be there and dinner wasn't served.

Mrs. Bush faced protestors during the visit and dismissed the complaints from them and the then hit TV show Murphy Brown.

The Bush’s apartment is now the Yale Economics Department, and the Grace New Haven Hospital building where she gave birth is now the Yale School of Medicine.

