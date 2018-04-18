Watertown Police attempting to identify home burglary suspect

Watertown Police are attempting to identify a man that broke into a home (Watertown PD)

The Watertown Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a home burglary.

The burglary happened on Monday around 8:27 a.m. on Dinuzio Road in Oakville.

Surveillance video from the home shows a man using a hammer to smash the glass of a door in the back of the home.

The suspect reached into the door and unlocked it. In the video, the suspect leaves the home with a large flat screen TV.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to early 30s. He is approximately 5’10” tall, 165 pounds, with dark hair and has a chin-strap style beard.

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt with the words “fish tale” on the back. He had a dark t-shirt and black sweatpants with black sneakers.

Police did not know what vehicle the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to call Watertown Police.

