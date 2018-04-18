West Hartford families asked to weigh in about school start time

West Hartford families are being asked to weigh in on what time school should start (WFSB)

Are your kids getting enough sleep before they head off to school in the morning?

Parents who live in West Hartford could have their alarm go off a little later.

Families are now being asked to weigh in on what time the school day should start.

Last year, the West Hartford Board of Education organized a "rethinking school start time" committee, to come up with a one-year study that would look at the benefits and challenges.

"Including the flexibility they have in their morning's schedule, the flexibility they have in their afternoon schedule, the after-school activities students are involved in, if students have jobs or take care of young children after school,” said Anne McKernan, director of Secondary Education.

As part of this process, a survey is being sent to parents, students, and staff to get input on how it could affect them.

The survey has already been sent out to those connected to the elementary and high schools, but all will have received it by May 1, and it will be open through May 15.

"I think it would be great, I go to my first period and everyone is just slumping around. No one wants to do any work,” said Jon Westfall, a sophomore at Conard High School.

This topic was brought up one year ago by a group called Wake Up West Hartford, who pointed out that other schools in New England, including Greenwich, have already started school later.

However, the majority of schools still start before 8 a.m.

"I think what's necessary is keeping up with the rest of the world for what they need to know about the future, future generations. If it means going to bed late and getting up early so be it,” said Chris Sesta, a parent.

A family information night will be held on May 3 at 7 p.m. at the town hall auditorium.

