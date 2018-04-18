Bristol residents asked to register security cameras to track down criminals

Bristol Police are asking their residences to register cameras to track down criminals (WFSB Photo)

Car thefts and stolen packages are leading Bristol Police to ask residents for help.

Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras set up outside of their homes to contact them.

This is just another way police are looking to partner with the community.

They're asking residents to register surveillance cameras to help catch criminals.

“I'm debating whether to put it here or here,” said Michael Lebeau.

Michael Lebeau installed security cameras outside his Bristol home after some packages were stolen in his neighborhood.

“I heard a couple days ago that a package got robbed up the street and found out last night one of my tenant’s packages got taken as well,” Lebeau said.

Surveillance video from a Lebeau’s neighbor showed a man walking onto the homeowner’s porch to steal the package. This incident happened on Monday.

The robber took the package and put it in a duffel bag.

“It's the first time in 5 years that this happened, especially in the middle of the day so it's very surprising,” Lebeau said.

In light of these thefts, car break-ins and cars being stolen in town.

The Bristol Police Department is asking residents and businesses to register their video surveillance systems with the police department.

It's strictly volunteer but it's a way to help police.

Car thefts are up in the city this year. Last year, Bristol had 127 car thefts, compared to 110 in 2016.

Police said they haven't seen a decrease in numbers for this year.

Lebeau said he'd rather have another set of eyes on his home.

“Putting up a camera now and hopefully that deters people from taking packages going forward,” said Lebeau.

Bristol Police are asking any residents to file a police report if they have had packages stolen, or cars broken into.

Residents can also register their surveillance cameras online. To register your camera, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.