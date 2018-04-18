Elderly woman seriously injured in Salisbury crash

State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Millerton Road in Salisbury just before 9 a.m.

According to police, a car driven by Ann Noble, 95, of Lakeville, was driving westbound on Millerton Road when it collided with another car.

Noble was taken to Sharon Hospital and then brought to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar for serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the other car were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

