East Windsor police arrest man for narcotics

East Windsor Police arrested a man after he was found to have narcotics in his car.
According to police, they received a 911 call about a suspicious car in the area of 68 Depot St. on Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Tyler O’Neil of Meriden inside the car.
O’Neil was found to be in possession of .7 grams of heroin, a razor blade, multiple glassine bags, and rubber bands.
He was also found to have $1,328 in case.
O’Neil was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
