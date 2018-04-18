More 'April showers' on tap for Thursday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

It seems like spring just doesn’t want to show up any time soon in the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the highs on Wednesday were only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. He said the average high for April 18 is 62 degrees.

With that said, a chilly and wet day is on tap for Thursday.

Clouds overspread the state overnight and rain develops after midnight as the storm approaches from the west.

“The storm will track to the south of Connecticut tomorrow. That means we’ll have a cloudy, damp, and raw day,” DePrest said.

The rain will fall across most of the state for the morning commute, but it tapers off to showers during the afternoon.

The higher elevations in northern CT could see some wet snow on Thursday.

“Accumulating snow is likely in the Berkshires and southern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. These areas could see 1-3” of snow,” DePrest said.

It’ll be a cold, rainy day on Thursday with temperatures only in the 40s.

Lingering rain and snow showers will end Thursday night, and temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Cool air will be in place on Friday, and sunshine will mix with clouds.

Scattered showers could pop up during the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

Highs will range from 50 to 55 degrees, and a northwest wind will gust to 30 mph.

