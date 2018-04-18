Three accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman over drugs

Hartford Police arrested three women months after they reportedly kidnapped and assaulted another woman over drugs.

Police were notified about the brutal assault last month. It was all caught on video.

The video shows a woman being severely beaten and stripped by three female suspects during the day.

Investigators determined the assault happened on Rowe Avenue.

Through the video, police were able to find the victim who said the assault happened in August of 2017.

The victim told police she was taken to Rowe Avenue against her will before her assault. According to court documents, the suspects pulled the woman's hair, and punched and kicked her before forcing her to take her clothes off.

According to the arrest warrant, when police interviewed the victim they said "she had her eyes swollen shut, bruising all over her body, and clumps of hair missing from her head. She did not seek police or medical help because she feared for her safety."

Police later found out that the assault was related to narcotics.

Hartford Police arrested 30-year-old Ada Marrero, 33-year-old Waleska Bones, and 38-year-old Jacquelene Davila all of Hartford.

They were charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and cruelty to persons.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.