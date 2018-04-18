Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic Scheduled April 20th and 21st

Connecticut Mission of Mercy opens its doors for their 12th year of free dental clinics.

On Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st CTMOM expects to treat close to 800 patients over the course of two days at the Torrington High School, 50 Major Besse Drive in Torrington, CT.

The doors open at 8:00 AM and run until they reach capacity. Patients are seen on a first-come, first served basis and CTMOM provide a full range of dental services.

"CT MOM is proud and privileged to do everything we can to help improve the quality of life of those we serve through dentistry." said Dr. Kevin Norige, CTMOM Co-Chair. "The underserved need in our communities requires working together to promote long term solutions to improve access to oral healthcare especially for our most susceptible individuals."

Volunteers are still needed for breakdown of the clinic. Those interested are asked to register onsite at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday April 21st.

CTMOM welcomes contributions to defray the cost of the Clinic. If you would like to donate please click here or call 860.863.5940.

