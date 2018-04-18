Silver Alert issued for US Navy Sailor from Groton

Groton Town Police are searching for a missing sailor.

Jacob E. Tyler, 24, of Groton was last seen on Tuesday.

Tyler is a United States Navy Sailor.

He was last seen in during the morning hours on Tuesday when he left his home.

He was riding his blue 2014 Honda CBR, with CT license plate 00KSVK.

Tyler is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

It is not known what Jacob was wearing when he left his house.

Anyone with information is asked to call Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712.

