Eversource customers should expect rate increase

Eversource customers should expect an increase in their bills (WFSB)

Eversource customers should expect their electric bill to get a little higher.

Rates are going up, but not as much as Eversource proposed them to.

Eversource asked for a $336. 9 million increase over three years.

On Wednesday a final decision gave them a $124.7 million increase, which is $212 million less than Eversource asked for.

The power company planned to raise the average customer's rate by about $13.70 per month.

PURA didn’t approve that but did approve an increase.

This will mean the average residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours will pay about $5.40 more per month in the first year.

Rates will rise again in the second and third year by less than one percent.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.