Missing New Britain mother, son found after family asks for help

New Britain police said a woman and her 7-year-old son were found safe after going missing Monday.

The two disappeared on Monday afternoon with an unknown man. They were found Thursday in Pennsylvania.

Family members spoke to Channel 3 on Wednesday to try to help get their loved one’s home.

It’s unclear if any crimes were committed, but investigators were worried and so were their family members.

Evelyn Alvarado can’t find the words to describe the pain.

Her 7-year-old grandson Jensen Colon disappeared Monday after his mother Denisse Colon and an unknown man picked him up from school.

The family and police were also worried because Denisse and has mental disabilities.

“She doesn’t know how to make decisions by herself, like cause she got the problems since she was little. Now she’s 37 but probably she’s like 13 mentally,” said Carmalo Colon, Jensen’s uncle.

Carmalo Colon is Denisse’s brother and Jensen’s uncle.

He said she recently met the man on the internet and she told Lincoln Elementary School officials that she and Jensen were moving with him to Pennsylvania.

Denisse didn’t tell her family anything.

“He take advantage of my sister. She said she going to the store and then all of a sudden she vanished,” Carmalo said.

The unknown man used the name Luis Angel Gonzalez Martinez, but the family said since the disappearance he blocked Jensen’s family members on Facebook.

Denisse also wasn't answering phone calls or messages.

“It’s very hard for the family ‘cause we don’t know about her nothing. My mother is very worried she can’t sleep or nothing she’s been crying all day all night,” Carmalo said.

Police said they didn't have reason to believe Denisse and Jensen were in danger, but they wanted to find them.

