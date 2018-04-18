PD: 2 arrested after 100 bags of heroin, cocaine found in car

Jamie Pagan (left), David Colon (right) were both arrested by Planfield police for drugs (Plainfield PD)

Two men were arrested in Plainfield after 100 bags of heroin and crack cocaine were found in their car.

Plainfield Police said they pulled over a car on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The driver, David Colon, 40 of Sterling, and the passenger, Jamie Pagan, 47, of Plainfield are both known to Plainfield Police.

Police searched the car and found 90 bags of heroin and crack cocaine. A K9 assisted with the search and found an additional 10 bags of heroin.

Colon and Pagan were charged with several drug charges, including possession within 1,500 feet of a school.

Both men will be in Danielson Superior Court at the end of the month.

Plainfield Police ask residents to notify police of any suspicious or narcotics-related activity in the town.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.