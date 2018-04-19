Showers to impact the evening commute

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Snow was reported in Colebrook on the morning of April 19.

A storm tracking to the south of Connecticut has made Thursday a cloudy, damp and raw day.

The storm brought rain for most of the state Thursday morning, and some wet snow for northern Connecticut.

There are now some scattered showers across the state this afternoon.

Thursday has been a chilly day, with temperatures only in the high 30s to low 40s. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said that's even colder than a normal daytime low for this time of the year.

The lingering showers will stick around through the evening commute.

More cool air will set up shop over New England on Friday.

"Sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds and scattered light showers will pop up in the afternoon," Meteorologist Scot Haney said. "However, most of the day will be dry."

Temperatures should range between 50 and 55 for most of the state, though they may not rise out of the 40s in Litchfield County.

It may also be breezy with wind gusts of up to 30 mph or higher.

"Clouds will tend to clear away tomorrow night as the mercury dips into the 30s across much of the state," Haney said.

The cool air will remain in the state through the weekend. Highs should be in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

However, both days should be pleasant.

