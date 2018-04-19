Police identify Hartford man who died after being hit by car

A pedestrian was struck on Wyllys Street in Hartford on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A 52-year-old man who was hit by a car in Hartford on Thursday morning has died.

According to Hartford police, it happened on Wyllys Street at the intersection of Groton Street.

The man was found suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

On Thursday evening, police identified the victim as Luis Torres, of Hartford.

Police said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Eyewitnesses called the area a high-pedestrian area.

“I saw the cops and ambulance," said Jesus Quintana of Hartford. "There was a body on the floor.”

The road was expected to be closed through the morning rush.

Quintana said it is a dangerous area to walk.

“It’s kinda of dangerous," he said. "I’ve been living here since December. And the traffic here, the speed is pretty high, so it is dangerous walking around here."

It is unclear if speed played a role in this crash.

