Silver Alert canceled for Salem man

State police said a case of a missing Salem man has been resolved.

They said they issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Thaxton Kaye.

An active search was underway on Thursday morning.

He was reported missing on Tuesday.

Troopers described him as having brown hair and green eyes. He stands about 6'3" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with gold emblem on the upper arm. He was also wearing blue jeans and an unknown color of work boots.

However, state police said the case was resolved. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-465-5400.

