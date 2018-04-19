Hartford police pursue vehicle stolen from New Britain

Hartford police pursued a stolen vehicle to New Britain, where two young suspects were ultimately taken into custody.

Hartford police said they followed the vehicle down Interstate 84 west and Route 9 south into the city.

They broke off the pursuit once they reached New Britain.

New Britain police said they resumed following the vehicle and were able to identify a victim who was inside it.

They said the vehicle had been stolen from New Britain.

They also said the victim to whom the vehicle belonged had been in contact with both Hartford and New Britain police during the pursuit.

State police helped New Britain officers, but were not involved in the pursuit.

New Britain police said they tracked the vehicle to an area of the city and found the suspects hiding a short distance away.

The victim was able to identify both suspects.

No one was hurt and no damage was done.

The two suspects face larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police charges.

They are due in New Britain Juvenile Court.

