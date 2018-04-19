Speeding motorcyclist killed in Manchester crash, police say

A motorcyclist who had been traveling at a "high rate of speed" was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Manchester on Saturday.

Police identified the rider as 44-year-old Thomas Tortora of Manchester.

They said he collided with a guardrail on Highland Street just before 4:15 p.m.

Tortora was thrown from his motorcycle.

Medics arrived on the scene a short time later and pronounced him dead.

While police said speed appears to have been a factor, they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5560.

